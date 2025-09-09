Bruce Drennan Predicts How Many Games Browns Will Win

The Cleveland Browns entered the 2025 season with tempered expectations after an eventful offseason.

Their Week 1 performance against the Cincinnati Bengals offered a glimpse of what this transitional year might hold.

The Browns fell 17-16 in a contest that showcased both their potential and their limitations.

Analyst Bruce Drennan shared his outlook for Cleveland’s season.

“I’m thinking they can win six games, maybe seven if they’re fortunate. I’m trying to be optimistic in that regard. As we mentioned earlier in the show, the over/under for betting purposes has dropped from 5.5 to 4.5. I like the Browns to hit the over, and I’m hoping that’s the case. I just want them to be competitive and give the fans something to cheer about,” Drennan said.

Bruce REMAINS optimistic about the #Browns chances this year after their loss to the Bengals. #DawgPound "I just hope their competitive and they give you fans something to cheer about." Presented by @drinkgaragebeer https://t.co/UsJc4UIb6p pic.twitter.com/ONaxGlU9Io — Bruce Drennan Show (@Bruce_Drennan) September 8, 2025

The defense kept Cleveland competitive against Cincinnati, which gave the Browns a chance to win despite offensive struggles throughout the game.

Cleveland’s offense couldn’t capitalize on its opportunities, and missed kicks and dropped passes cost them in crucial moments.

Joe Flacco threw for 290 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

The Browns face a difficult stretch ahead with five demanding games on the horizon.

The AFC North remains one of the NFL’s most competitive divisions, and Drennan’s projection of six or seven wins highlights some realistic optimism.

The Browns have shown they can compete defensively, so whether their offense and special teams can find consistency will determine if they can exceed those modest expectations and give the fans reasons for hope.

