Browns Hosted 5 Players For Tryouts

The Cleveland Browns moved quickly to address roster gaps as training camp began last week.

With cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. placed on injured reserve and wide receiver Michael Woods II waived with an injury designation, General Manager Andrew Berry created opportunities to evaluate new talent.

According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Browns brought in five free agents for workouts.

Wide receivers Quintez Cephus, Chase Cota, Onuma Dieke, and Loic Fouonja joined defensive back Keenan Isaac for tryouts as the team looks to add depth before preseason action begins.

Cephus brings the most NFL experience to the group. The 27-year-old played 22 games with the Detroit Lions, catching 37 passes for 568 yards and four touchdowns.

His familiarity with game situations could prove valuable for a Browns receiving corps still finding its identity.

Cota represents a different profile entirely. The 25-year-old Oregon product has bounced between four practice squads since 2023 but has never appeared in a regular season game.

His persistence through the system suggests developmental potential that caught Cleveland’s attention.

The physical specimens include Dieke and Fouonja, both standing over 6-foot-4.

Dieke spent time at Elon and UMass. Fouonja transferred from Texas Tech to Vanderbilt for his final college season.

Isaac provides the lone defensive option among the group.

The cornerback has seven NFL games with Tampa Bay under his belt, primarily contributing on special teams with 59 snaps logged in that role.

Reports indicate that the Browns have signed Cota following the workout sessions. The move adds another young receiver to a position group seeking contributors behind established veterans.

