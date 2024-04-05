Browns Hosted QB Prospect On Top 30 Visit This Week

As the NFL Draft creeps closer, the Cleveland Browns continue to meet with prospects.

There are several needs for the team, and the Browns have already addressed a number of those positions in free agency.

On Friday, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Twitter that Cleveland met with prospect Joe Milton this week.

Milton played quarterback at the University of Tennessee last season, and Fowler posted that “Milton brings Day 3 value was a 6-foot-5 passer with a massive arm but is considered raw at the position.”

After leaving Olympia High School in Orlando, Florida, Milton took a scholarship offer to play for the Michigan Wolverines.

In three seasons with Michigan, Milton passed for 1,194 yards, five touchdowns, and six interceptions, in addition to rushing for three scores.

After the 2020 season, Milton transferred to Tennessee, where he spent the next two years primarily as a backup.

In 2022, Milton saw enough playing time that he passed for 971 yards, 10 touchdowns and zero interceptions.

He was also named the MVP of Tennessee’s win over Clemson in the Orange Bowl.

Finally, in his sixth year of eligibility in 2023, Milton was named the starter.

On September 23 against UTSA, he scored on an 81-yard run that set the Vols’ record for rushing play by a quarterback.

Then, in the final week of the regular season, Milton set another milestone when he threw for four touchdowns and scored two more on the ground against Vanderbilt.

His senior stats included 2,813 yards, 20 touchdowns, five picks, 299 rushing yards, and seven rushing scores.

NFL scouts have given Milton a 5.80 grade, meaning he’s viewed as an “average backup or special-teamer” in the pros.

