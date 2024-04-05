Analyst Questions Deshaun Watson’s Comments About His Health

By all official accounts, Deshaun Watson’s rehab is on schedule with minimal worries.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback recently tried to validate that narrative when he told reporters he’d be ready by Week 1.

But not everybody took Watson’s statement as the reassurance it was meant to be.

NFL analyst Myles Simmons addressed why in a recent “Pro Football Talk” segment shared by NBC Sports (via NFL on NBC on YouTube).

Simmons admits any doubts or skepticism could be the result of his Cleveland history.

He admits he is programmed to expect the worst when it comes to the Browns and expectations, but his point about Week 1 not sounding as optimistic as it could be is nonetheless correct.

“When I hear ‘Week 1’ as opposed to ‘training camp’ and it’s only April, that is something that sticks in mind a little bit.”

Simmons offers other evidence that Watson’s shoulder might not be healing as fast as we think.

He takes note of the Browns’ other quarterback moves this offseason.

Cleveland GM Andrew Berry signed a former starter and one of the top-ranked backup QBs in Jameis Winston.

But then he added another former fill-in starter, Tyler Huntley, to the quarterback room as well.

Those moves push second-year player Dorian Thompson-Robinson further down the depth chart, and the team has taken a pre-draft look at some other passers, as well.

After last year’s five-quarterback carousel, Berry can’t be blamed for loading up on options for 2024.

But it makes Simmons just a little more leery of the condition of Watson’s shoulder.

NEXT:

Deshaun Watson Sends Clear Message About New Browns QB