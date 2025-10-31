Browns In Prime Position To Make A Major Move

The Cleveland Browns reportedly have no intention to move on from their veteran stars at the NFL trade deadline.

They don’t play this week while on their bye, so they have a little more time to evaluate their options, where they stand, and what they need to do.

They can afford to take a big swing if they want to.

According to Spotrac, the Browns have the fourth-most available salary cap space in the league.

At $23.8 million, they trail only the New England Patriots, Dallas Cowboys, and Washington Commanders in that regard.

Of course, that’s not to say that they definitely need to allocate all of that money, but it’s good that they have options if they need them.

Insider Mary Kay Cabot has reported that the team doesn’t plan to move its stars.

If anything, they will be buyers and look to add players who are under club control for years to come.

That’s what they did when they acquired cornerback Tyson Campbell from the Jacksonville Jaguars in a trade for Greg Newsome II.

It doesn’t sound like general manager Andrew Berry is in danger of losing his job.

He seems to be building the team for the long run, so he must have owner Jimmy Haslam’s support and a promise of being there to see it through.

That may not be the best news, all things considered.

But even if things haven’t gone well to start the season, there’s plenty of football to be played.

