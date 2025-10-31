Browns Insider Highlights Major Issue Holding The Offense Back

The Cleveland Browns need to fix their offense.

Specifically, they need to improve their wide receivers, find a quarterback, and get younger on the offensive line.

That will be easier said than done.

A lot has been said of the tackle and quarterback positions, and rightfully so.

Nevertheless, as shown by insider Mary Kay Cabot, their top wideouts have done little to help the cause.

“Their current No. 2 receiver and deep threat, Isaiah Bond, hasn’t been productive, catching just 11 of 30 targets for 37%. [Jerry] Jeudy has caught only 22 of 54 for a career-low 40.7%. Neither of the top two receivers has a TD catch, and both are far down the Pro Football Focus list of NFL receivers, with Jeudy at No. 89 with a 53.9 grade, and Bond No. 91 at 51.9,” Cabot wrote.

Granted, Bond is a rookie, and he’s shown some impressive traits, so it’s worth being patient with him.

That cannot be said of the veteran Jeudy.

He closed last season on a high note when Jameis Winston was slinging the ball down the field, but a large chunk of the receiver’s production came in a revenge game against the Denver Broncos, so his final numbers should be taken with a grain of salt.

He’s been one of the most disappointing players in the NFL this season, and it’s become evident that he’s not a true WR1.

Gage Larvadain looks like a hard-working player who can contribute to special teams, but he’s a work in progress.

As for Jamari Thrash, he’s barely been involved, and injury-plagued Cedric Tillman can’t stay on the field.

The Browns’ defense is all set, and it might only need to add some depth pieces.

But when it comes to the offense, almost every position is up for grabs heading into next season.

NEXT:

Insider Reveals Why Browns Still Have Hope This Season