2 Browns Players Are Eligible For 2027 Pro Football Hall Of Fame

With this year’s class for the Pro Football Hall of Fame having been announced, thoughts now turn to the Class of 2027. It is filled with worthy and familiar players who will be on the ballot for the first time.

Some of the most well-known names of their era will be up for consideration. They include Rob Gronkowski, Ben Roethlisberger, Adrian Peterson, Richard Sherman and Cam Newton.

In addition, two former Browns players will be eligible: center Alex Mack and cornerback Joe Haden.

“First-time eligibles for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Class of 2027 include: Rob Gronkowski, Ben Roethlisberger, Adrian Peterson, Richard Sherman, Cam Newton, Antonio Brown, Alex Mack, Andrew Whitworth, Eric Weddle, Gerald McCoy, Le’Veon Bell, Joe Haden, Malcolm Jenkins, Brandon Brooks, Dont’a Hightower, Ryan Kerrigan,” Adam Schefter posted on X.

Of the two Browns, Mack has the best chance at induction, though it may not be right away. The Hall of Fame has changed its voting methods to limit the number of inductees each year, and with the other names on the list from more high-profile positions, it may be difficult for him to break through.

Mack was a first-round pick by the Browns in the 2009 NFL Draft and played seven seasons for them. After opting out of his contract, he signed with the Atlanta Falcons as a free agent.

He played five seasons for Atlanta before finishing his career with the San Francisco 49ers. In his 13 NFL seasons, he played a full season in 11 of them, and he was named to the Pro Bowl seven times and was part of the Hall of Fame’s All-2010s team.

Haden was the No. 7 overall pick by the Browns in the 2010 NFL Draft and played seven seasons for them before he was released and signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He played five more seasons and finished his career with 29 interceptions, 615 combined tackles, and three Pro Bowl selections.

This year’s class is made up of quarterback Drew Brees and wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, who each made it in their first year of eligibility, and kicker Adam Vinatieri and linebacker Luke Kuechly, who were in their second year. Running back Roger Craig was the only Senior Committee selection.

Former Browns head coach Bill Belichick was notably not inducted in his first year, which was a controversial decision based on his Super Bowl success with the New England Patriots.

