Browns Insider Believes 1 QB Has ‘Slight Edge’ In Competition

The Cleveland Browns enter training camp with their quarterback competition generating significant attention across the NFL.

Joint practices will provide additional evaluation as the team works to establish its depth chart.

Team insider Mary Kay Cabot believes Kenny Pickett maintains a slight advantage heading into camp, though the battle remains wide open.

“My guess is that Kenny Pickett still has a slight edge in terms of being No. 1 on the depth chart heading into training camp, but that could quickly change,” Cabot said.

Since his March arrival from Philadelphia, Pickett has impressed the coaching staff with his grasp of Kevin Stefanski’s play-action system.

The quarterback has been consistent throughout offseason workouts while splitting first-team repetitions with veteran Joe Flacco.

The Browns are managing the 40-year-old Flacco carefully to preserve his body for the regular season, but his leadership presence remains valuable.

Should Pickett falter during camp, Flacco could emerge as the Week 1 starter given his experience and familiarity with the system.

Behind them, rookie Dillon Gabriel continues building momentum. The third-round selection from Oregon has drawn praise for his processing ability and pocket presence.

Gabriel has received first-team opportunities during specific drills and is being discussed as a potential starter later in the season.

Fourth on the depth chart, Shedeur Sanders has shown promising flashes while developing chemistry with emerging receivers like Luke Floriea.

The young quarterback is steadily improving his timing and command within the offense.

Cleveland has implemented a unique practice structure to maximize development opportunities.

Flacco and Pickett work on one field while Gabriel and Sanders operate on another. This approach allows each quarterback more repetitions and accelerates their progress within the system.

While speculation continues about who holds the early advantage, the Browns have yet to name their starter.

The competition remains fluid as training camp approaches, with the final decision expected soon.

