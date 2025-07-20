Browns Rookie Ready To Fill Big Role On Defense

The Cleveland Browns had a big void at linebacker.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s gruesome injury was a significant blow, and with all the uncertainty surrounding his future, the team had to make a tough decision: move on and find someone else.

That’s why they took UCLA star LB Carson Schwesinger early in the second round.

Moreover, that’s also why he’s digging deep into his predecessor’s tape to incorporate some things into his own game and contribute in the way Jim Schwartz needs him to contribute:

“I have watched a lot of his film,” Schwesinger said. “That’s one of the best linebackers in the league. You can see just by watching the physicality he plays with, the speed he plays with, is something that is very easy to learn from.”

Owusu-Koramoah was playing like a rising star.

He had become one of the most important players on the team.

Now, football should be the last thing on his mind.

He’s not going to be cleared or even eligible to return to the field this season, and some believe he’s not going to play again in the future, either.

Of course, that would be a huge blow to the Browns organization and to his own career, but nothing’s more important than health, and his life is literally at stake.

At least he’s contributing to the team, even if it’s not directly on the field, with the next generation of hard-hitting linebackers studying his game to try to be as good as he was early on in his career.

Schwesinger also has the potential to be a disruptive defensive force.

And if he reaches out to Owusu-Koramoah for a couple of pointers, he will be more than ready to roll and make an impact right out of the gate.

NEXT:

Former Player Sounds Alarm On Browns' WR Room