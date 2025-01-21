Browns Insider Believes 1 QB Option Will Be Too Expensive

The Los Angeles Rams’ quarterback Matthew Stafford seems to be eyeing another season with the team, despite swirling speculation about his future.

Coming off a Super Bowl 56 victory, Stafford signed a four-year, $160 million extension and still has two years remaining on that deal.

Neither party has made moves to adjust his contract this offseason, raising questions about a potential restructure of his looming $49.6 million cap hit for 2025.

As whispers grow about Stafford’s next chapter, some teams view him as a potential target.

However, Cleveland Browns Insider Tony Grossi poured cold water on any Cleveland connection during a recent “ESPN Cleveland” segment.

“I don’t know what his contract situation is, but again, he won’t come here to play for peanuts,” Grossi explained.

Grossi further emphasized the Rams’ perspective, noting their limited quarterback depth.

“The Rams aren’t situated to replace him,” he said, highlighting Jimmy Garoppolo’s backup role and the team’s lack of alternative options.

“I don’t think that’s gonna happen but he’d be outstanding.”

The Cleveland Browns find themselves in a quarterback bind following Deshaun Watson’s Achilles injury, which could sideline him through the 2025 season.

Holding the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, they’re keeping close tabs on prospects Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders.

However, rumors suggest Deion Sanders might steer his son away from Cleveland. Should Ward go first overall and the Sanders situation prove complicated, the Browns might turn to free agency for answers.

Their tight cap situation could put premium options like Sam Darnold out of reach, though Daniel Jones has emerged as a name in the mix.

