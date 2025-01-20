Browns Star Named As Potential Cap Casualty In 2025

The NFL’s pursuit of the 2024-2025 Lombardi Trophy has narrowed to just four contenders heading into next Sunday’s conference championships.

Meanwhile, the other 28 teams are already shifting their focus toward the 2025 season. The NFL calendar waits for no one – scouting events are underway, the combine is set for late February, and free agency looms on the horizon.

As teams prepare to strengthen their rosters, Bleacher Report has highlighted some notable potential cap casualties across the league.

The Cleveland Browns find themselves in a particularly tight spot, as noted by BR NFL Scouting Department.

Their challenging salary cap situation, partly due to Deshaun Watson’s hefty contract, means some tough personnel decisions lie ahead.

Browns star Jack Conklin’s name has emerged as a prime candidate for release as the team seeks financial flexibility.

“The Browns find themselves in one of the worst cap situations in the league. Jack Conklin could be the first to go. He’s one of the few players who could be cut before June 1 and clear some cap space. There’s only $4.6 million available in cap relief, but every bit is going to help Cleveland. If they make him a post-June 1 cut, he would clear $14.6 million,” Bleacher Report said.

The timing of Conklin’s potential release could significantly impact the Browns’ cap relief.

Conklin’s recent injury struggles, combined with Dawand Jones’ emergence on the offensive line, make this move increasingly likely.

The Browns’ cap-clearing options don’t end there. Linebacker Jordan Hicks could be another casualty, offering $4.2 million in relief.

NEXT:

Analyst Believes The Browns Made The Right Choice With Tommy Rees