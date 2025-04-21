Browns Insider Believes 1 QB Prospect Would Be ‘Unpopular’ Pick

After posting the fewest points of any NFL team last season, the Cleveland Browns have a clear void of offensive playmakers on its roster.

Cleveland has Pro Bowl tight end David Njoku and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy returning in 2025, but the squad lacks solid options behind those players.

The Browns will likely use several of their high picks in the upcoming draft to address their offensive issues, potentially adding a quarterback, running back, and receiver to complement those stars.

Browns insider Tony Grossi believes that Cleveland could use both their first and second-round picks on a wide receiver and quarterback, although he’s not convinced the franchise’s fans will support its decision on which prospects to take.

Grossi believes that Cleveland fans may be underwhelmed with one choice at quarterback.

“I think adding Travis Hunter and a quarterback in the first two picks will be cheered by fans. I do think (Jalen) Milroe is still an unpopular pick with fans. He just is,” Grossi said.

The insider pointed out potential fan disappointment with how Milroe performed in several marquee games last year.

Grossi said Milroe’s performances against SEC foes Florida and Oklahoma were “awful.”

He added that the quarterback’s postseason performance against Michigan and his Senior Bowl appearance were lackluster showings as well.

The insider said that Browns owner Jimmy Haslam was not interfering with GM Andrew Berry’s decision this year, noting that Berry did not face pressure to draft a quarterback ready to take the field during their 2025 season-opening contest.

NEXT:

Insider Names 3 RB Prospects Browns Could Consider Drafting