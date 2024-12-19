Browns Insider Believes Kevin Stefanski Could Rejuvenate Veteran QB’s Career

The Cleveland Browns didn’t seem to have many clear paths to improving their quarterback situation.

Then, the Atlanta Falcons threw them a bit of a lifeline.

With Kirk Cousins being benched and most likely leaving the team this offseason, the Browns could be a legitimate contender to get him.

When asked about that, Browns insider Tony Grossi loved the idea.

Talking on “The Really Big Show,” he claimed that Cousins could ‘definitely’ rejuvenate his career with Kevin Stefanski.

.@TonyGrossi thinks that Kevin Stefanski could rejuvenate Kirk Cousins career. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/kBBO9LW6x2 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) December 19, 2024

He pointed out that he would be one full year removed from that Achilles tendon injury, so while he’s never been a mobile quarterback, some of that mobility should be back by then.

Stefanski and Cousins go a long way back.

He was his offensive coordinator with the Minnesota Vikings, helping him look like a legitimate franchise-caliber quarterback.

Of course, Grossi doesn’t think that Cousins will be able to lead the Browns to the Super Bowl, but he could at least get them back in contention and help smooth things out while they go after a long-term solution at the position.

Kirk Cousins isn’t a flawless quarterback by any means, and one could argue that he’s made way more money than a player with his playoff record should.

As true as all of that is, he would also be a massive upgrade for this team, not to mention that he could be the low-budget option this team so desperately needs because of Deshaun Watson’s mammoth contract.

