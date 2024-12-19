Former Player Disagrees With Browns’ QB Decision

The Cleveland Browns will have a new quarterback under center for the remainder of the season.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson will start over Jameis Winston, who was benched after throwing three picks vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.

That decision would make sense if Winston were a lock to be the starter next season, and they were just trying to protect him.

Instead, the Browns might want to look at their young signal-caller, who hasn’t been very good in limited action in two years in the league.

Nevertheless, Josh Cribbs doesn’t like that decision.

In the latest edition of his show, the former Browns star called the team out for starting Thompson-Robinson over Winston, stating that he’s unlikely to change anybody’s mind about him as a quarterback.

Jameis Winston should still be starting over DTR so the #Browns can learn about their weapons. #DawgPound “We need to find out about Woods, Tillman, and other guys that are fighting for a spot on this team.” #TheReturnShow – @JoshCribbs16 presented by: @drinkgaragebeer pic.twitter.com/Moiu3AU5nS — The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs (@TheCribbsShow) December 19, 2024

More than that, the Browns still have some young playmakers who need to prove themselves, such as Elijah Moore or Cedric Tillman, and having Thompson-Robinson running the offense doesn’t do much to help them if anything at all.

That does make some sense.

Even if the Browns have already been eliminated from playoff contention, they still need to figure some things out for the upcoming season.

They need to assess all their pieces in real-game situations, and having a backup out there doesn’t put them in a position to showcase their skills.

Not even the Browns might know who will be their starting quarterback next season, but barring a shocking turn of events, it’s probably not going to be Thompson-Robinson.

