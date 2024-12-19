Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, December 19, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Former Player Disagrees With Browns’ QB Decision

Former Player Disagrees With Browns’ QB Decision

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

CLEVELAND - SEPTEMBER 09: Members of the groundcrew remove the tarps before the Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers in their season opening game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Septmber 9, 2007 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns will have a new quarterback under center for the remainder of the season.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson will start over Jameis Winston, who was benched after throwing three picks vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.

That decision would make sense if Winston were a lock to be the starter next season, and they were just trying to protect him.

Instead, the Browns might want to look at their young signal-caller, who hasn’t been very good in limited action in two years in the league.

Nevertheless, Josh Cribbs doesn’t like that decision.

In the latest edition of his show, the former Browns star called the team out for starting Thompson-Robinson over Winston, stating that he’s unlikely to change anybody’s mind about him as a quarterback.

More than that, the Browns still have some young playmakers who need to prove themselves, such as Elijah Moore or Cedric Tillman, and having Thompson-Robinson running the offense doesn’t do much to help them if anything at all.

That does make some sense.

Even if the Browns have already been eliminated from playoff contention, they still need to figure some things out for the upcoming season.

They need to assess all their pieces in real-game situations, and having a backup out there doesn’t put them in a position to showcase their skills.

Not even the Browns might know who will be their starting quarterback next season, but barring a shocking turn of events, it’s probably not going to be Thompson-Robinson.

NEXT:  Browns Named As 'Perfect Fit' For Veteran QB In 2025
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation