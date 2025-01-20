Browns Nation

Monday, January 20, 2025
Browns Insider Believes Team Could Draft Surprising QB At No.2

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have an opportunity to revamp their roster with the No. 2 pick.

We’ve already seen how much of a difference a franchise quarterback can make for an organization, even if it’s just a rookie.

C.J. Stroud did it for the Houston Texans two years ago, and Jayden Daniels has now led the Washington Commanders to the NFC Championship Game as a rookie.

That’s why the Browns can’t afford to drop the ball with this one.

With that in mind, Tony Rizzo of ESPN Cleveland asked Browns insider Tony Grossi his thoughts on who could lead the race to be the Browns’ pick at No. 2.

Talking on “The Really Big Show,” Grossi claimed that it seemed like Alabama’s Jalen Milroe would be their pick right now.

He stated that he’s a very intelligent and athletic player.

On the other hand, Rizzo even compared him to Lamar Jackson or Josh Allen.

Rizzo acknowledged, however, that he was a project and would require a lot of work.

Truth be told, the Browns might not be able to afford to wait for long.

That’s unless they also have a veteran who can hold down the fort and be a bridge quarterback next season.

Milroe is very athletic, but he’s been considered a second-round pick for most of the pre-draft process.

Needless to say, going from the second round to being the No. 2 pick seems like a bit of a reach.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Browns do want him and, if so, what they do to get him.

