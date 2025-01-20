Analyst Believes 1 Free Agent QB Wouldn’t Be A Great Fit For Browns

The Cleveland Browns need to find a new quarterback.

They will have some options in the NFL Draft, but they will most likely also look for a veteran.

There will be plenty of options available in free agency.

With that in mind, Aaron Goldhammer urged the team to steer clear of Justin Fields.

On ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show,” he suggested that Fields might not be a good fit for Cleveland.

Would you rather have Daniel Jones or Justin Fields as the Browns bridge QB next year? @HammerNation19 says give him Daniel Jones 😯😯😯 pic.twitter.com/8bwKuwpu8C — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) January 20, 2025

He argued that Fields wants to play in shotgun formation, whereas Kevin Stefanski wants his quarterbacks to be under center.

Goldhammer admitted that Fields’ athleticism was off the charts, and Ohio State fans are quite familiar with his ability to win and make plays with his legs.

However, he also believes that his decision-making, accuracy, and poise have all been major issues since he joined the league, which hasn’t changed much.

That all makes sense, but it’s not like Fields can’t be a solid bridge quarterback.

He’s already familiar with the division and won four of his six starts this season.

He even played more than decently in the two losses.

Fields might never be a franchise quarterback, but it’s not like Daniel Jones has done much better, and he’s not the same caliber of athlete as Fields.

The Browns will need to make sure that whoever they get in the NFL Draft will be ready to lead the team for the next decade-plus.

