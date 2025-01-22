Browns Insider Believes Team Could Trade Key Defender

As the Super Bowl field narrows to four contenders, many NFL teams have already turned their attention to the 2025 season’s draft and rebuilding efforts.

The Cleveland Browns stand at a crucial juncture, armed with valuable draft capital that could reshape their future.

With the No. 2 overall pick and nine total selections spread across multiple rounds – including their own picks in Rounds 2-4 and 6, plus additional picks – the Browns have significant resources at their disposal.

The No. 2 pick, in particular, presents both opportunity and complexity for the Browns’ draft strategy.

Browns insider Tony Grossi has sparked discussion by suggesting a potential trade involving cornerback Greg Newsome II, particularly if the team considers selecting the dynamic Travis Hunter.

Newsome’s situation adds another layer to the Browns’ decision-making process.

“If the Browns would take Travis Hunter, I would have to trade Greg Newsome for something. You’re not going to get a No. 1 pick. You’re probably not going to get more than a fifth actually, with that salary and his play on the field. So it just seems to me, the timing is not right for the Browns to take Travis Hunter.” Grossi elaborated on this scenario.

Entering his fifth-year, his trade value appears limited, with Grossi noting that salary considerations and recent performance might cap his return at around a fifth-round pick.

This assessment becomes especially relevant when considering Hunter’s potential selection – a uniquely talented player who’s proven himself both as a receiver and cornerback.

While Hunter’s versatility makes him an attractive prospect, Grossi suggests his value might be best leveraged in trade discussions, particularly with teams like the New York Giants or Las Vegas Raiders.

This could enable the Browns to execute a strategic trade-down from the second overall pick, potentially securing additional draft assets while still addressing their quarterback needs later in the first round, perhaps around the sixth pick.

