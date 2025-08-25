Browns Insider Believes Team Made A Mistake With Tyler Huntley

The Cleveland Browns are about to announce their final roster.

They’ve already said Joe Flacco will begin the season as their starting quarterback, and Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders look like locks to stay.

In addition, though Kenny Pickett didn’t play in the preseason, he likely will be on the roster as well.

Because of all that, the Browns have already parted with Tyler Huntley.

According to Tony Grossi, that’s a mistake.

The insider said the Browns should’ve kept Huntley as their third-string QB, because the veteran knows what he’s doing and how to get out of trouble on the field.

“My three-man quarterback team would’ve been Flacco, Gabriel and Tyler Huntley. He’s an ideal third quarterback,” Grossi said.

.@TonyGrossi's ideal QB room for the Browns to start the season: 1. Joe Flacco

2. Dillon Gabriel

3. Tyler Huntley Cut Shedeur Sanders and sign him to the Practice Squad. Trade Kenny Pickett. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/8YlMNNshzl — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) August 25, 2025

Grossi also said he believes there’s no point in keeping Pickett at this point.

More importantly, he said the Browns should demote Sanders to the practice squad and keep him there for the season.

Grossi thinks no one else will sign Sanders, simply because teams passed on him over and over in the 2025 NFL Draft.

He hinted that Sanders may have even gone undrafted if it wasn’t for the Browns.

Of course, Grossi also admitted that he didn’t think the organization would consider the practice squad for Sanders.

He’s been overly critical of Sanders since before the Browns drafted him, so perhaps this should be taken with a grain of salt.

But regardless of his feelings for the rookie, keeping four quarterbacks on the 53-man roster might not be the best idea.

