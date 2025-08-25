Browns Nation

Monday, August 25, 2025
Dan Orlovsky Highlights 3 Big Concerns About Shedeur Sanders

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Dan Orlovsky Highlights 3 Big Concerns About Shedeur Sanders
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns added two quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft, one of whom came with plenty of buzz.

Everybody has talked about Shedeur Sanders for months, even though he entered training camp last on the depth chart, even behind fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.

Sanders showed some good things in his preseason debut against the Carolina Panthers, but he looked out of sorts in the finale against the Los Angeles Rams.

That’s why, even though some fans have blamed head coach Kevin Stefanski for Sanders’ struggles, former NFL QB Dan Orlovsky believes it was all on the QB.

Orlovsky recently shared the three major concerns he saw from Sanders’ game tape.

“The bad habits and some of the traits we saw show up in college were very prevalent this past weekend against the Rams. Holding on to the football, catching the snap and not reading the defense, and then trying to see if you can go make a play,” Orlovsky said.

Orlovsky pointed out that this is just a part of Sanders’ development and journey toward becoming a starting quarterback in the NFL.

Even so, those are three major issues that hurt his game in college.

Sanders often tried to do too much when a play was broken, instead of either going to a checkdown or getting rid of the football.

Of course, that’s part of the learning curve.

He’s going to be a distant backup to start the season, and hopefully, he’ll continue to put in the work to master his craft, just like everybody else.

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation