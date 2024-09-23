Browns Insider Believes The Team Is Missing 1 Assistant Coach

The Cleveland Browns’ defense seems to be picking up things where they left them last season.

Following a subpar debut, they showed up to play in the next couple of weeks.

The offense, however, has left plenty to be desired.

Granted, most of that has had to do with Deshaun Watson’s erratic play.

However, even a great quarterback would struggle behind that offensive line.

The team is utterly banged up and was even down three offensive linemen at some point in the game against the New York Giants, up to the point where Joe Bitonio had to be lined up at tackle.

Notably, this is when the Browns miss Bill Callahan the most.

As pointed out by Browns insider Tony Grossi on “The Really Big Show,” this is where Callahan was at his best (via ESPN Cleveland’s X account).

How much has the loss of Bill Callahan mattered to the Browns offensive line? @TonyGrossi has it has mattered a TON. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/vgvpPyUJ6s — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) September 23, 2024

He was a master at patching things up and putting together makeshift offensive lines with the personnel at his disposal.

More than that, Grossi claimed that even the perennial starters and proven veterans haven’t looked well without Callahan, so he believes his departure has been a massive factor behind the team’s offensive struggles.

The Browns allowed Callahan to leave and join his son Brian, who had just been appointed as the Tennessee Titans head coach.

This was expected to be a big blow to Kevin Stefanski’s coaching staff, and this string of injuries has only exposed it even further.

The Browns will look to bounce back against the Las Vegas Raiders, and a date with Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins isn’t particularly what the doctor ordered for this banged-up offensive line.

