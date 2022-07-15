Browns Insider Clarifies The Will Fuller Rumors

The Cleveland Browns might need more help at wide receiver even after acquiring Amari Cooper.

Even the former Dallas Cowboys standout isn’t a safe bet because he had regressed production-wise last season.

But beyond him, the Browns have Donovan Peoples-Jones and David Bell as their projected starters.

They are players who don’t necessarily strike fear upon opposing defenses but will have their opportunities to contribute.

Following that thought, the Browns have an opportunity to bring in more players with their current cap space.

Therefore, one of the options brought up was former Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins receiver Will Fuller.

The Notre Dame alumnus did have an impressive 2020 season with the Texans, finishing with 879 yards and eight touchdowns.

Unfortunately, a broken thumb limited him to only two games with the Dolphins the year after.

Still, he could have been an asset to the Browns who were rumored to be interested in him.

However, Browns insider Brad Stainbrook shot down that possibility.

When someone asked about Fuller going to Cleveland, the 247 Sports reporter said, “There was never anything there.”

There was never anything there. https://t.co/WYIr8HtBgo — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) July 14, 2022

Those five words convey a strong meaning because it imparts the notion that it was not even discussed within the Browns’ front office.

Therefore, Fuller remains a free agent and there’s not a lot of interest about him.

Fuller Hasn’t Cleared His PED Use

Perhaps the lack of interest in Fuller stems from his violation of the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

That sanction forced him to miss the final five games of 2020 and the first game of 2021.

He hasn’t shown that he can be a safe bet and that’s why interest in him is dry.

Not even the Browns, a team that desperately needs an upgrade at wide receiver, is willing to gamble on Fuller.