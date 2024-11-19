Russell Wilson Has Impressive Career Stats Against Browns

The Cleveland Browns won’t have much time to lick their wounds.

Despite being one-point favorites vs. the New Orleans Saints, Kevin Stefanski’s team failed to keep up with their opponents, dropping the game by three scores.

To make things worse, they will face a divisional rival in a short week.

The Browns will host the red-hot Pittsburgh Steelers for Thursday Night Football, and that’s not what the doctor ordered for this struggling team.

To add insult to injury, Russell Wilson has found plenty of success vs. this organization.

As reported by Tony Grossi on X, Wilson has never lost to the Browns in his career.

So far, he’s 3-0 vs. them, with a passer rating of 114.7.

Wilson has beaten the Browns with the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos, and he’ll now look to defeat them with a third different team.

The Steelers are riding a five-game winning streak.

Granted, divisional games are always a toss-up, and the Browns were quite inspired when they came across the Baltimore Ravens.

Then again, motivation might not be high in Cleveland right now.

The team’s morale might be at a season-low after another dismal effort.

Also, with Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Dawand Jones recently falling with injuries, they’re even more undermanned.

With the way this team has been playing, it wouldn’t be much of a surprise to see half of the stadium full of Steelers fans at the very least.

Anything can happen, but it’s hard to feel encouraged about the Browns on Thursday night or going forward.

