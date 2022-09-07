Browns Insider Has A Plan For A New Stadium

The site of FirstEnergy Stadium is sacred ground for Cleveland Browns fans.

Before the existing stadium was built, it was also the site of Cleveland Stadium, which hosted Browns and then-Cleveland Indians games.

The old structure was demolished in 1996 to make way for the new structure, originally named Cleveland Browns Stadium.

But even if the current stadium is 23 years old, it can undergo several improvements, especially in providing more amenities for fans.

However, Browns insider Daryl Ruiter would like a new stadium in a different location.

They didn’t ask me but bulldoze it. #Browns want more clubs, premier amenities + tailgate options to offer fans. Current stadium falling apart & can’t accommodate these things because only 1/2 of the stadium has a service level 🤦🏻‍♂️. Build a dome elsewhere & develop the lakefront. https://t.co/loL4CgjF3m — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) September 6, 2022

He shared this in response to sports business reporter Joe Scalzo who posted, “What should the Cleveland Browns do with FirstEnergy Stadium? To answer that, I reached out to some interesting voices around the city.”

The Browns Should Build A New Stadium For Its Supporters

One of the most vocal fanbases in the NFL deserves a stadium that definitely feels like home.

Aside from knowing they are safe while cheering for their beloved team, they should have the opportunity to meet fellow Browns fans and enjoy a great time.

Unfortunately, the current stadium isn’t up to the task, and the team has two options.

First, demolish the current structure and build a new one while playing home games elsewhere.

Second, build a new stadium in another location within the city and continue to play in their current field until the new one is finished.

The second one may take time, but it’s the best long-term option.

Besides, placing the new stadium elsewhere might turn the team’s fortunes around.