Myles Garrett Is On The Precipice Of Franchise History

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was recently excused from practice due to an ill family member.

While the condition was not disclosed, it showed the importance he gives to his loved ones.

But when it’s time to step onto the field, he does not treat any opponent, especially quarterbacks, as family.

That tenacity helped him tally double-digit sack seasons from 2018 to 2021.

The former Texas A&M standout had career-highs of 16 sacks, 51 tackles, and three passes defended last season.

Those numbers led to his second First-Team All-Pro and third Pro Bowl selection.

As Garrett continues to be a menace for opposing teams, he is on the verge of establishing a new franchise record for an important statistic.

247 Sports’ Brad Stainbrook tweeted, “#Browns DE Myles Garrett is only 4 sacks away from passing Clay Matthews for the most sacks in franchise history.”

Matthews played at linebacker for the Browns from 1978 to 1993.

He earned an All-Pro selection in 1984 and was named to the Pro Bowl four times.

He also led the league in forced fumbles during the 1983 season.

Matthews is the brother of Hall of Fame offensive lineman Bruce and father of All-Pro Clay III, who played most of his career with the Green Bay Packers.

Can Garrett Break The Record In Week 1?

He did have a 4.5-sack game last season versus the Chicago Bears.

The record will be his if he can repeat that feat.

The Browns will face the Carolina Panthers, who will have rookie Ikem Ekwonu as starting left tackle.

Garrett might have a hard time if Ekwonu lived up to the hype that made him a first-round pick.

However, Garrett will use his experience to outwit the first-year player.