Insider Reveals Why Browns Still Have Hope This Season

The Cleveland Browns aren’t where they wanted to be at this point in the season.

They have an unfavorable record and are well outside of the playoff picture.

However, there may be a light at the end of the tunnel.

As pointed out by insider Mary Kay Cabot, the AFC North is still up for grabs.

More than that, the Browns have a forgiving schedule for the rest of the season.

“Five of their nine remaining games are at home, and four of them are against teams with one or two victories. They’re only two games behind the first-place [Pittsburgh] Steelers in the disappointing AFC North, and have the easiest remaining strength of schedule in the NFL,” Cabot said.

Of course, the Browns have lost their three division games to date, so they will have to even that up, but that’s not a far-fetched thought.

They will host the Steelers, and though the Baltimore Ravens will get Lamar Jackson back from injury, their defense has been vulnerable.

Last but not least, the Browns close the regular season against the Cincinnati Bengals, who might be eliminated from playoff contention by then.

That being said, the Browns need to clean up plenty of things to even think about a run at the division title.

They might need to replace Dillon Gabriel at quarterback and turn to Shedeur Sanders to see whether he can provide a spark to the offense.

Cleveland’s defense is good enough to hold its ground against anybody in the league.

But the Browns can only do so much when their quarterback can’t complete a pass of more than 10 yards, so they might need to add some talent at the trade deadline to be taken seriously.

