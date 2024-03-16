Browns Nation

Browns Insider Hints At More Moves By The Front Office

Browns Insider Hints At More Moves By The Front Office

By

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry walks the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have been relatively active during the start of free agency.

They haven’t been the most aggressive team in the league by any means, but they’ve made some moves to revamp their roster ahead of the upcoming campaign, as they should.

Nonetheless, they’re not done yet, not by a mile.

According to renowned Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com, Andrew Berry and company still have something in store for the fans.

She believes it’s just a matter of time before they make another move, given the fact that they just cleared north of $10 million in cap space by restructuring Jerry Jeudy’s contract, via cleveland.com’s YouTube channel.

Still, she wasn’t all the way satisfied with what the Browns have been able to do this offseason.

She wanted them to be more aggressive in the market for another defensive star, with Christian Wilkins and Arik Armstead as two potential targets they missed on.

That was a little disappointing, especially considering the fact that Wilkins and Deshaun Watson share the same agent, not to mention the fact that they used to be teammates in college as well.

Then again, it’s not like the Browns entered the offseason with that many needs on the roster.

This team was pretty close to contention last season, they just needed better quarterback play when it mattered the most.

Hopefully, Watson will be able to stay on the field next season and, more importantly, play up to his former level, as this team isn’t that far behind in the race.

Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

