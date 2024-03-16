Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

Jordan Hicks Credits 1 Coach For Browns Signing

Jordan Hicks Credits 1 Coach For Browns Signing

By

Jordan Hicks #58 of the Minnesota Vikings reacts against the Carolina Panthers during the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns continue to add pieces to their defense.

Apparently, players like to play for Jim Schwartz, which is far from a surprise, to be honest.

If you don’t take our word for it, just ask new linebacker Jordan Hicks.

He used to play under Schwartz’s tutelage during his days with the Philadelphia Eagles, and those were arguably the best years of his career.

Hicks later played for the Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings, and he’s now embracing the opportunity to be reunited with one of the best defensive minds in the game, according to Spencer German of Sports Illustrated:

“Knowing who he is, knowing what he brings energy-wise, knowing what he brings mentally to a team, to a culture,” Hicks said,” and understanding his part in how to build a group of guys to achieve something special. Excited to be a part of it, excited for another opportunity to play for him.”

Hicks signed a two-year deal to play with the Browns.

He got to play with Schwartz in just his second year in the NFL.

He only played half a season in his first campaign in the league, but the talent was most definitely there.

Then, under Schwartz, he was asked to step up big time, becoming a mainstay at middle linebacker.

He started all games for the Eagles that season, logging 85 tackles and five interceptions.

Now, he hopes those numbers go even higher.

He’ll be filling a big need for a Browns team that lost some depth at linebacker this offseason.

And with his defensive mentor and guru calling the shots again, he knows he can only expect great things in his tenure with his hometown team.

Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

