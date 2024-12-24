Browns Insider Hints At Potential Changes With Team In 2025

After making the playoffs in 2023, the Cleveland Browns replaced multiple assistant coaches, including a wholesale change to the offensive staff.

The Browns fired long-time offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, electing to go with former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and his pass-friendly scheme.

Cleveland’s success with the offensive scheme has been less than stellar this season, and the unit has regressed to a mere 16.3 points per game in Dorsey’s first year with the team.

While analysts have called for multiple coaching staff changes this season, there’s been little said about those plans heading into the final two weeks of the regular season.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot erased that silence on Tuesday during her appearance on a Cleveland radio show, suggesting that multiple coaches could be fired once the regular season ends.

“I do think that there could be some changes in the coaching staff after the season,” Cabot said.

.@MaryKayCabot on @CLETalkingHeads on #Browns: "I do think that there could be some changes in the coaching staff after the season" — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) December 24, 2024

The offensive staff may not be the only place where Cleveland could look for changes in 2025.

Cleveland’s defensive coaching staff remained largely in place after last year’s historic finish, but this season’s results have been significantly worse.

The Browns are allowing more points per game in 2024 and nearly 70 more offensive yards per outing, too.

Special teams have also been a concern this season as the unit has stumbled throughout much of the regular season.

Despite the team’s 3-12 record, both head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry could return in 2025 as the franchise looks to establish stability among these key positions.

NEXT:

ESPN Reveals Browns' Odds For Top-Five Draft Pick