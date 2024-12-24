ESPN Reveals Browns’ Odds For Top-Five Draft Pick

With two weeks remaining in the 2024 NFL regular season, where each team will be seeded for the pending postseason and the ensuing draft is nearly set.

At 3-12, the Cleveland Browns already know where they will be for the AFC playoffs as the team was officially eliminated earlier this month.

Where the Browns will draft, however, is fluid.

The Browns are one of 10 teams that can finish with 12 or more losses, locking in Cleveland’s chances to earn a top-10 overall draft selection.

How high in the top 10 can the Browns climb with two weeks to go?

ESPN shared the Browns’ odds of earning a top-five draft pick, revealing that Cleveland has a 64.6 percent chance to draft among the first five teams in April 2025.

The Browns also have a 4.8 percent chance to take the No. 1 overall draft pick, a spot currently held by the New York Giants according to the ESPN article.

Cleveland’s average draft position among multiple mock drafts is 4.6.

Currently, the Browns are among a five-team cluster of NFL franchises with a 3-12 record heading into Week 17.

The Browns are slotted behind the New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars by ESPN, and Cleveland is ahead of the Tennessee Titans and the Las Vegas Raiders in the mock draft ranking.

ESPN ranked the Carolina Panthers – a team with a 4-11 record – ahead of the Las Vegas Raiders in their mock draft order.

Whom the Browns will pick with their high draft selection remains a mystery as analysts have pointed to several names throughout the last month.

