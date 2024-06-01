Browns Insider Identifies Biggest Remaining Question From OTAs

With the second session of OTAs officially finished, some questions for the Cleveland Browns have been answered, such as how Deshaun Watson’s throwing looks and how Elijah Moore feels about his role with the offense.

Still, other questions have not been answered.

Browns insider Tony Grossi provided his insight on “The Daily Grossi” Podcast, suggesting what the biggest unanswered question is for Cleveland as they enter the third and final voluntary OTA practices next week.

“I think a short-term question is when will the offensive tackles be available to go full throttle in practice,” Grossi said on the podcast.

Grossi’s question surrounds the status of offensive tackles Jack Conklin, Dawand Jones, and Jedrick Wills Jr.

Conklin has not been at the OTAs in either session open to the media, Grossi noted.

Both Jones and Wills were at the OTAs this week, but neither participated fully in the team’s drills.

Grossi speculated that Jones and Wills would potentially be available by the mandatory team training camp in mid-June.

He added that he was happy to see everyone off crutches as each of the three tackles had season-ending injuries last year.

Conklin was the first to get injured, going down in the first game of the 2023 regular season at home against the Bengals.

Wills was the next offensive tackle to be injured, suffering the injury in the team’s Week 9 tilt against the Cardinals.

Jones’ injury was sustained during practice leading up to the Week 14 game against the Jaguars.

