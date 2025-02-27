Browns Nation

Thursday, February 27, 2025
Browns Insider Is Convinced About Team’s Plans For No. 2 Pick

Andrew Elmquist
By
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

 

The NFL Draft is just around the corner, leaving teams only a few short weeks to come up with their final grades on players.

Many teams in the top 10 are looking for a quarterback to solidify their needs at the position but with limited top-tier prospects, there are only so many players to go around.

Luckily for the Cleveland Browns, they hold the No. 2 overall pick, giving them plenty of options no matter what position they want to go after.

Fans and analysts are torn on what direction the team is going to go, but “The Athletic” reporter Jason Lloyd believes he has an understanding of what the Browns are going to choose.

“I’m leaning towards they are going to take a quarterback at two,” Lloyd said.

Despite reports of Deshaun Watson potentially making a return, the rumors keep flowing in about the Browns wanting to take a quarterback with this pick.

Lloyd might not have believed this initially, and might not want this to be the Browns’ course of action, but it certainly seems like a possibility.

Watson hasn’t been their answer due to his availability, and neither was Dorian Thompson-Robinson or Jameis Winston.

A rookie QB presents limitless potential for any team, and the Browns could certainly use some hope considering their lack of playoff success over the past few seasons.

Only time will tell what the team is going to do, but fans are certainly hoping that something changes soon, potentially at quarterback.

Andrew Elmquist
Andrew Elmquist
Browns Nation