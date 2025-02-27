Report: Deshaun Watson Determined To Make Comeback

The Cleveland Browns have been rumored to be in the market for a new quarterback since it was announced that Deshaun Watson tore his ACL again.

With another tear, many feared that this would be the end of Watson’s career, or at the very least, the end of his tenure with the Browns.

The Browns have been doing their due diligence with some of the top quarterback prospects in this year’s draft, and there’s a possibility that they’ll also pursue a free agent.

While these rumors have only heated up as the draft gets closer, a new report indicates that Watson could be ready to get back into the fold.

“The re-tear was an enormous physical and emotional setback for Watson, but now that he’s making good progress again, he’s in a good headspace and determined to make a comeback, a league source told cleveland.com. But whether or not he plays another snap for the Browns remains to be seen. They’ll either start a new veteran quarterback, or their rookie if he’s ready,” Cabot said.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com indicated that Watson could still be a long-term play for the Browns, signing a veteran or a rookie in the meantime, hoping they can be a fill-in until their investment can come back to the field.

It will be interesting to see how the next several weeks play out, especially when looking at what the Browns might do in the draft.

Watson might not be who the fans want to see on the field, but given this recent report, he might just find his way back in a Browns uniform.

