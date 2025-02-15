Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Saturday, February 15, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Insider Links Team To Interesting WR Prospect

Browns Insider Links Team To Interesting WR Prospect

Earnest Horn
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Insider Links Team To Interesting WR Prospect
(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns pulled off an incredible deal before last year’s draft, trading multiple Day 3 draft picks to the Denver Broncos in exchange for wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

Jeudy had a career year in 2024, earning a Pro Bowl bid as he finished with 90 catches for 1,229 yards and four touchdowns in his first season with the Browns.

He had a career night against his former team in December, finishing the game with 235 receiving yards on nine catches and one touchdown in Cleveland’s 41-32 loss to the Broncos.

Cleveland also had a strong effort from Cedric Tillman last year, making him a clear-cut second option for the Browns’ quarterback next season.

Could more receiver help be on the way?

That’s what Browns insider Dan Labbe believes, predicting that Cleveland will take an intriguing prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Labbe linked the Browns to Ole Miss wide receiver Tre Harris, forecasting that Cleveland would take him in the third round in April.

“Harris was highly productive in five seasons of college football, catching 220 passes for 3,532 yards — almost all of that production came in the last four seasons — and he scored 25 touchdowns the last three years combined. He went over 1,000 yards in 2024 in just eight games. He’ll have to clean up some drops, but he can be productive,” Labbe said.

Harris led the Rebels in receiving yards last season, and he scored seven receiving touchdowns in 2024.

The wide receiver started his career at Louisiana Tech, playing for three seasons with the Bulldogs before transferring to Ole Miss.

NEXT:  Stat Highlights How Bad Browns' Offense Was In 2024
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation