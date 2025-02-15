Browns Insider Links Team To Interesting WR Prospect

The Cleveland Browns pulled off an incredible deal before last year’s draft, trading multiple Day 3 draft picks to the Denver Broncos in exchange for wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

Jeudy had a career year in 2024, earning a Pro Bowl bid as he finished with 90 catches for 1,229 yards and four touchdowns in his first season with the Browns.

He had a career night against his former team in December, finishing the game with 235 receiving yards on nine catches and one touchdown in Cleveland’s 41-32 loss to the Broncos.

Cleveland also had a strong effort from Cedric Tillman last year, making him a clear-cut second option for the Browns’ quarterback next season.

Could more receiver help be on the way?

That’s what Browns insider Dan Labbe believes, predicting that Cleveland will take an intriguing prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Labbe linked the Browns to Ole Miss wide receiver Tre Harris, forecasting that Cleveland would take him in the third round in April.

“Harris was highly productive in five seasons of college football, catching 220 passes for 3,532 yards — almost all of that production came in the last four seasons — and he scored 25 touchdowns the last three years combined. He went over 1,000 yards in 2024 in just eight games. He’ll have to clean up some drops, but he can be productive,” Labbe said.

Harris led the Rebels in receiving yards last season, and he scored seven receiving touchdowns in 2024.

Tre Harris NEEDS to be on your radar ➖1st in Yards Per Route Run (5.15)

➖1st in Yards Per Route Run Vs. Man (9.28)

➖2nd in Yards Per Route Run Vs. Zone (4.05) Here’s what I LOVE: ➖Size: 6’3, 210 lbs

➖Production: 1,030 Yards, 7 TD’s

➖Contested Catch Rate: 61.5% (8/13)… pic.twitter.com/zmXc1NSRq3 — Austin Abbott (@AustinAbbottFF) January 9, 2025

The wide receiver started his career at Louisiana Tech, playing for three seasons with the Bulldogs before transferring to Ole Miss.

