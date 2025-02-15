Stat Highlights How Bad Browns’ Offense Was In 2024

Following their unexpected 2023 postseason run, the Cleveland Browns had another surprise in store as the team moved on from offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt immediately after their playoff loss.

Cleveland elected to bring in Ken Dorsey to fill that role after similar stints with the Carolina Panthers and Buffalo Bills.

Dorsey implemented a pass-friendly offense that featured three- and four-receiver base sets, one meant to highlight the throwing capabilities of Deshaun Watson.

That offensive prowess never materialized for the Browns in 2024 as Cleveland ranked among the league’s worst in multiple categories.

One area where the Browns were especially dreadful in 2024 was third-down conversion rates, a stat that highlighted how poor the offense was last season.

Cleveland ranked dead-last in the NFL, completing just 29.5 percent of their third-down conversions last year.

Teams with the worst 3rd Down Conversion Rates last season ❌ Browns – 29.5%

Bears – 32.9%

Raiders – 34.8%

Patriots – 34.9%

Saints – 35.2%

Giants – 35.3%

Panthers- 36.0%

Dolphins – 36.3%

Rams – 36.8%

Cowboys – 36.8% pic.twitter.com/Gqj803wQ8i — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) February 15, 2025

The first eight teams on this list were franchises that did not make the playoffs.

Chicago was the second-worst team in the league, converting only 32.9 percent of third-down conversions.

The Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots, and New Orleans Saints rounded out the top five worst third-down conversion squads.

Cleveland also ranked dead-last in scoring last season as the franchise averaged 15.2 points per contest.

That total was nearly one full point below the next worst team in the league as the New York Giants averaged 16.1 points in 2024.

The Browns fired Dorsey immediately after the season, replacing him with pass-game coordinator Tommy Rees for the 2025 season.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has already announced that he will resume play-calling duties next year.

