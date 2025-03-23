Browns Insider Makes ‘Guarantee’ About 1 Potential Draft Day Move

The Cleveland Browns have the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft.

That means they could either take one of the best players entering the league, or they could trade down and flip that asset into more draft capital.

Trading down a couple of spots seems like a real possibility, especially considering they might not want to take a quarterback as high as No. 2.

However, one thing’s for sure.

Even if they trade down from No. 2, they won’t trade their way out of the first round.

At least, that’s according to team insider Tony Grossi, who guaranteed that the team would stay in the first round.

The Browns will have 10 draft picks this year.

That should be more than enough to replenish the roster with young and cheap talent, something that had been a massive issue in the past because of the Deshaun Watson trade.

The New York Giants reportedly want to get their hands on Shedeur Sanders.

They will be on the clock at No. 3, so it might make sense for the Browns to trade down with them and get some more mid-round picks or a first-round pick in next year’s NFL Draft in this transaction.

Oddsmakers have the Browns taking Penn State star Abdul Carter.

And while some might be disappointed that they may not take their quarterback in the first round, there’s not much talent to consider.

If the Tennessee Titans or whoever they trade their pick to get Cam Ward at No. 1, there won’t be that many incentives to roll with a less-talented prospect like Shedeur Sanders with such a valuable pick.

