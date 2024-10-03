Browns Insider Notes Troubling Trend With Penalties

The Cleveland Browns entered this season with high hopes and expectations.

There were no doubts about their defense and their ability to flip the field, and Ken Dorsey’s arrival was supposed to fix most of their offensive woes.

Fast forward to today, and that clearly hasn’t been the case.

The Browns have played predictable, inefficient offense for the most part.

Notably, a lot of that has been due to a lack of discipline.

As pointed out by Browns insider Tony Grossi on X, the team currently has the second-most pre-snap penalties in the league (18), trailing only the Miami Dolphins (20).

According to https://t.co/yPlqdRv07u, the Browns' 18 pre-snap penalties is second-most in NFL to Miami's 20. — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) October 3, 2024

Perhaps it has had something to do with the make-shift offensive line they’ve had to field because of all the injuries.

Then again, the defense has also been undisciplined, and the players need to start being held accountable for this.

Kevin Stefanski must do a better job of keeping his players focused and prepared to play.

The head coach has reportedly taken things up a notch with his preparation this week, as he wants everybody to be at their best when they hit the road to face the Washington Commanders.

Stefanski has been named Coach of the Year twice in five years with the organization, so there shouldn’t be doubts about the job he’s done to this point.

Then again, something’s got to give if this team wants to bounce back and fulfill their expectations, and it’ll start with playing disciplined football once and for all.

