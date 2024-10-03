Browns Sign Veteran Running Back To Practice Squad

The Cleveland Browns are bringing back a familiar face, at least to their practice squad.

Shortly after cutting him from their 53-man roster, the team brought back RB Gary Brightwell.

The team announced they had signed him to the practice squad with a brief post on their website.

The 6-foot-1, 220-pound running back is currently in his fourth NFL season.

A sixth-round pick out of Arizona by the New York Giants in the 2021 NFL Draft, he’s made 39 appearances in his career, including two with the Browns.

Thus far, he’s rushed for 164 yards on 41 carries with one touchdown.

He’s also hauled in 11 receptions for 92 yards.

The Browns announced that he’ll wear No. 35 for them.

In his two games with the Browns, they’ve had him contributing exclusively on special teams.

He’s coming off returning two kickoffs for 36 yards in their Week 4 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Needless to say, his chances of carving a larger role in Cleveland are slim, especially with Nick Chubb inching closer to making his season debut.

The Browns just opened Chubb’s 21-day practice window after starting the season on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list

He’s coming off a major and very complex knee injury he suffered in Week 2 last season, and he might still need around three weeks before getting out there.

Of course, the team will have to step up and make sure to keep their playoff chances alive for when their star running back gets back on the field.

