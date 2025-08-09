Shedeur Sanders Calls Out Browns Reporter

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders did a lot to silence his critics in his initial preseason performance on Friday night.

The rookie signal-caller completed 14 of his 23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns, leading his team to a 30-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers in both teams’ first preseason outing.

After the game, Sanders sought out one analyst in particular to question why his reporting has been critical of the first-year player.

A video emerged on social media Saturday, showing the moment when the rookie called out longtime Browns insider Tony Grossi for his coverage of Sanders.

“Tony [Grossi], I be hoping you have something positive to say about me. You only say negative stuff about me, and I’m like, I ain’t do nothing to you. I ain’t seen nothing positive that you’ve ever said about me. Come on, Tony. What’d I do? What’d I do to you, Tony?” Sanders said.

Grossi’s responses were not audible in the video, but both Sanders and the veteran insider were seen with smiles during the exchange.

Sanders sought to silence his critics in his first-ever NFL action, and he did just that.

The rookie led Cleveland to three scoring drives during his limited time on the field, providing answers to questions about Sanders’ ability to play at the next level.

In addition to his throwing performance, Sanders added 19 rushing yards on four attempts.

Sanders earned the chance to start this preseason contest because some of his competitors for the role were limited by injuries on Friday night.

