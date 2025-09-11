Browns Insider Puts Ravens On Notice About 30th Season Celebration

The Baltimore Ravens approach their 30th season milestone with plans to celebrate during their home opener against the Cleveland Browns.

The franchise will honor its history with in-stadium recognitions, a halftime ceremony featuring former Ravens greats, and commemorative flags for fans.

The celebration marks three decades since professional football returned to Baltimore.

The anniversary carries particular weight in Cleveland.

Memories of the franchise relocation continue to fuel resentment among Browns fans who view the timing as deliberate.

Browns insider Tony Grossi put the Ravens on notice about what they are celebrating.

“They are celebrating the very reason Art Modell will never be in the Hall of Fame. That’s what they’re celebrating. He never will because of that move. Blame Sashi Brown for all of this. He’s now their president. He knows the size of that story. And this kind of promotion falls under his domain, in his present office in Baltimore. So you blame him for this. He could have easily said, ‘You know what? I know those people there. They’re good people. Why don’t we just pick another date?” Grossi said.

The comments highlight tensions that persist from Art Modell’s decision to move the Browns to Baltimore nearly 30 years ago.

Modell’s Hall of Fame candidacy has faced repeated rejection.

The Ravens could have chosen another opponent for the milestone game.

Instead, they selected a matchup that reopens old wounds for their division rivals.

Grossi directed blame toward Ravens president Sashi Brown.

He suggested Brown could have recognized the sensitivity around the anniversary and selected a different timing for the celebration.

For Cleveland, the contest represents a painful reminder of franchise history and ongoing battles for respect in today’s NFL landscape.

