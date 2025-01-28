Browns Insider Reveals A Concern About Jalen Milroe

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly set their sights on Jalen Milroe.

The Alabama quarterback has a history with Tommy Rees, who was his offensive coordinator in college.

Some have expressed concerns about his game and NFL readiness, and he is considered by most scouts to be the third or fourth-best quarterback in this class.

And while his athleticism is more than appealing, some people have taken notice of one of his measurables.

On ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show,” Browns insider Tony Grossi revealed a concern about his small hand size.

“It is a factor,” Grossi said.

"It is a factor," – @TonyGrossi on Jalen Milroe's small hand measurements. Does Milroe's hand size worry you? pic.twitter.com/o96Gx00T4u — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) January 28, 2025

Players like Joe Burrow and Jared Goff also had concerns from scouts about having small hands and both of them have already been to the Super Bowl.

There are reasons to be hesitant about Milroe, especially about taking him as high as No. 2, but his hand size shouldn’t be a determining factor.

The Browns can’t afford to drop the ball this time with this pick.

The No. 2 pick doesn’t come around too often, and this is an opportunity to turn their franchise around once and for all.

Hopefully, whoever they get will finally be the player they’ve been craving since they returned to the league almost three decades ago, regardless of how big or small their hands are.

