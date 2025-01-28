Browns Nation

Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Jameis Winston’s SUV Has Reportedly Been Stolen

Earnest Horn
By
Leave a Comment
Jameis Winston’s SUV Has Reportedly Been Stolen
(Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

 

After five different players played quarterback in 2023, Cleveland sought an experienced, durable hand to back up Deshaun Watson last season.

The Browns found that in veteran Jameis Winston, signing him to a one-year deal as an insurance policy for Watson.

Now, Winston may be checking in on a new type of insurance policy after Tuesday’s news broke that his family vehicle had been reported as stolen.

The Hunting Valley Police Department fielded a report that Winston’s SUV was stolen during transport to California, according to a report by WKYC.

Authorities believe the receiver of the black Cadillac Escalade was a fraudulent receiver when the transporter made the dropoff in Michigan.

The Hunting Valley Police Department entered Winston’s SUV into the Law Enforcement Automated Data System and the National Crime Information Center as a stolen vehicle, according to the report.

Winston joined the Browns last year after spending the previous nine years in the South, having played for the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 31-year-old went 2-5 for the Browns this season, starting seven games after Watson suffered a season-ending injury in October.

Winston completed 61.1 percent of his passes in 2024, throwing for 2,121 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

He also etched his name into the franchise’s record book with his primetime performance in Denver, throwing for 497 yards to set a Browns record during his team’s 41-32 loss to the Broncos.

Cleveland has not yet announced an extension for Winston, meaning he could be finished playing for the Browns after just one season.

Browns Nation