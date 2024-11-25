Browns Nation

Monday, November 25, 2024
Browns Insider Reveals A Concern About Jameis Winston’s Future In Cleveland

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 24: Quarterback Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns drops back against the Seattle Seahawks during an NFL preseason game at Lumen Field on August 24, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.
(Photo by Rio Giancarlo/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns need to think about the future.

At this point in the season, making the playoffs looks all but impossible.

Instead, they need to get a jump start on the upcoming campaign.

Ironically, better play from Jameis Winston could work against them this offseason.

At least, that’s how Tony Grossi feels.

On ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show,” the Browns insider stated that Winston could play his way out of the Browns’ price range this offseason.

If he plays well, he might put himself into consideration to perhaps be a starter somewhere else.

He argues that he likely won’t give the Browns a discount again; he just did it this season because no one else was interested in signing him.

Now, if he plays well, he’ll have all the leverage, and his price range will go up.

The Browns likely won’t be able to give him as much money as other teams, as they’ve already spent a lot on Deshaun Watson.

Barring an unlikely trade, the Browns will be stuck with either Watson or a massive dead cap hit because of his contract.

This offseason will certainly be an interesting one for Andrew Berry.

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation