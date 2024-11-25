Analyst Believes Browns Only Have 1 Option At QB Right Now

The Cleveland Browns went all-in on Deshaun Watson.

That made sense at the time, but it’s looking like a huge mistake right now.

It reached such a low point that even some fans cheered when he suffered a season-ending injury.

Still, given his contract situation, the Browns might be stuck with him for a little longer.

With that in mind, Ken Carman argued that Jameis Winston is the team’s best option, regardless of what happens.

Talking on his show with Anthony Lima, Lima wonders what the Browns could do at quarterback if Winston beats the Denver Broncos’ solid defense (via 92.3 The Fan).

"Would you put your career in the hands of Jameis Winston?…What do you do if Jameis beats (Broncos) and they go on a run here?" @KenCarman and @SportsBoyTony discuss the #Browns thought process at QB moving forward this season, into the offseason pic.twitter.com/hMcjeMVBIr — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) November 25, 2024

Carman believes the team has already seen what they needed to see from Dorian Thompson-Robinson, so he could be the odd man out of the quarterback room.

According to Carman, Winston’s strong end to the season could make the team wonder whether to draft a quarterback.

As talented as Winston is, he has a reputation for being a turnover machine.

He’s also struggled with major injuries since leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He’s perfect as a backup; he might even be the best backup quarterback in the entire National Football League.

But being their best option right now doesn’t mean he’s their best option overall, and whoever is calling the shots by then will need to add another quarterback as their No. 1 priority.

