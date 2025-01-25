Browns Insider Reveals Chances That Team Trades Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett’s stellar journey from Texas A&M to becoming one of the NFL’s most formidable defensive players has been nothing short of extraordinary.

Now, at a critical juncture in his career, Garrett finds himself navigating uncertain waters with the Cleveland Browns after a challenging 2024 season.

The rumor mill has been churning with speculation about Garrett’s future.

Whispers suggest that if the Browns can’t position themselves as serious championship contenders in 2025, Garrett might consider requesting a trade.

However, NFL Insider Tony Grossi shut down these rumors emphatically during a recent “ESPN Cleveland” segment.

“I think it’s a 0%. 0.0%. I think Andrew Berry is on record saying we’re not trading our foundation players.” Grossi declared, citing Browns GM Andrew Berry’s commitment to their core players.

He further hinted at the likelihood of a contract extension that would satisfy Garrett, if not potentially lock him into the franchise long-term.

Garrett’s current contract keeps him with the Browns through 2026, creating an intriguing dynamic for both the player and the team.

His 2024 performance speaks volumes – finishing as a Defensive Player of the Year finalist with 14 sacks and 47 tackles, Garrett has proven his value beyond doubt.

The smart money appears to be on the Browns providing Garrett with a significant pay raise rather than exploring trade options.

NFL executives typically prefer maintaining proven talent over gambling with draft picks, and Garrett represents exactly the kind of foundational player teams build championships around.

As the Browns approach a critical offseason, all eyes are on how they’ll retain and reward their defensive superstar.

