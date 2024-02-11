Browns Insider Reveals Factors That Led To Ken Dorsey’s Firing In Buffalo

Despite seeming to fly up the coaching ladder in Buffalo and looking to have a bright future there, former Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey was fired midway through this last season.

However, once the season was finished, he was a hot target for many potential suitors before getting swept up by the Cleveland Browns just weeks after they fired their OC Alex Van Pelt.

There’s no question that the Bills offense was having some struggles, as Dorsey was fired following a 24-22 loss to the Denver Broncos.

In spite of those struggles, his quarterback was leading the league in touchdown passes at the time of his firing, and they had one of the most potent offenses in football.

As such, Browns insider Noah Weiskopf has shared some insight into what may have led to Dorsey’s termination (via Noah Weiskopf on Twitter).

Why didn’t it work out for Ken Dorsey, the new #Browns offensive coordinator, in Buffalo? Well, there was too much inconsistency on the offensive side of the ball. But my understanding is that it wasn’t necessarily Dorsey’s fault. Here’s what I was told from a source with the… pic.twitter.com/bdkCror6QI — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) February 10, 2024

If you don’t want to read the entire article, the gist of it is that Buffalo’s offense was too inconsistent.

They could run up the score against one team and then struggle to even move the ball a week later against a team with a lesser defense.

While there were many potential problems that led to their offensive inconsistencies, Dorsey is the one who ended up taking the blame as offensive coordinator and play caller.

Buffalo ended up finishing the year strong and making the playoffs, as they did in the first year of Dorsey leading the offense.

While some may think that Dorsey’s exit from Buffalo was premature, Buffalo’s loss is Cleveland’s gain, and the Browns are excited to see what he can do with the offense.