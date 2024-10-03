Browns Insider Reveals His Grade For Coaching Staff So Far This Season

The Cleveland Browns entered the season as a potential dark horse to come out of the AFC.

They were fresh off a playoff trip despite all the injuries last season, even making the playoffs with Joe Flacco.

That’s why watching them struggle on their way to a 1-3 record has been so disappointing.

Notably, Browns insider Tony Grossi isn’t giving the coaching staff a pass.

When asked to grade them after four weeks, he didn’t hesitate to give them a ‘D.’

Grossi claimed that they have had one decent game in four weeks.

He argues that their offense is the worst they’ve had in five years under HC Kevin Stefanski.

The special teams have been okay, and their defense hasn’t been able to play well for an entire game.

He blames the defense for digging the team into holes early in the game.

Ironically, the Browns have the Coach of the Year and Assistant Coach of the Year, so they clearly have the personnel and expertise to turn this around.

They’ve been stung by the injury bug and haven’t been able to field their starting offensive line, which is obviously a major issue, especially when your starting running back is out and your quarterback is statistically one of the worst in the league.

But despite all the injuries, and regardless of what they’ve accomplished in the past, it’s time the coaching staff turns things around, or they could find themselves out of the playoff picture less than two months into the season.

