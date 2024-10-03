Browns Defender Announces He Will Miss Rest Of Season

When it rains, it pours for the Cleveland Browns.

Kevin Stefanski’s team has gotten off to a dreadful start to the season, and injuries are to blame for most of their struggles.

That’s why it is such a big blow to know that another of their key players will miss the remainder of the campaign.

As shown by Brad Stainbrook on X, defensive end Alex Wright took to Instagram to announce that he wouldn’t be able to suit up again this season.

#Browns DE Alex Wright on Instagram announces he’ll miss rest of the season with a torn tricep. pic.twitter.com/8qzG7vEekk — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) October 3, 2024

The young pass-rusher reportedly suffered a torn tricep.

He revealed that he initially suffered the injury during a joint practice in the offseason before re-aggravating it in the win vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2.

He underwent an MRI and kept playing through the pain, but another MRI he had revealed the extent and severity of the injury.

He made a key play in the win over the Jaguars, sacking QB Trevor Lawrence in the end zone for a safety.

Wright had logged eight tackles and a sack in the first four weeks of the season, and while he was mostly a rotational player, he was still a key depth piece for Jim Schwartz’s defense.

The Browns took him in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and he’s logged 61 tackles, six sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries so far.

He’s looking at a long way back to the field and a painful recovery.

Hopefully, he’ll shake off those woes and will be back to full strength sooner rather than later.

