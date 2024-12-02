Browns Insider Reveals How The Team Can Beat The Broncos

The Cleveland Browns want to make it two wins in a row for the first time this season.

Unfortunately for them, the schedule didn’t do them any favors.

They’re on the road to face the scorching-hot Denver Broncos in the mountain’s thin air, and they will pose a major challenge.

Nevertheless, the Browns might still be able to pull off the upset so long as they commit to the running game.

At least, that’s how Tony Grossi feels.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland, the renowned Browns insider stated that Kevin Stefanski and Ken Dorsey need to rely on Nick Chubb early and often to take care of business at Mile High.

.@TonyGrossi thinks that the Browns need to run the ball really well with Nick Chubb tonight to win this game… Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/XZ3umi8uGL — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) December 2, 2024

Chubb hasn’t been as efficient this season, averaging three yards per carry.

Then again, he’s one of the best running backs of his generation, and he’s shown steady signs of improvement since he returned from his gruesome knee injury.

The Browns will face a tough defense, and Sean Payton’s teams don’t usually make many mistakes, so taking care of the football will be of the utmost importance on Monday night.

That’s another reason to rely on Chubb in this game, as he’s got a reliable pair of hands, whereas Jameis Winston is more prone to turning the ball over.

All things considered, the Browns shouldn’t be under a lot of pressure to win this game, as their chances of making the playoffs are slim.

All the pressure is on the home side, leaving the door open for an upset.

