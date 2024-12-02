Denzel Ward Has Honest Admission About Playing Defense This Season

The Cleveland Browns have struggled to win games this season.

But even when things haven’t gone their way, Denzel Ward has been one of the best players on the field.

The talented cornerback currently leads the league with 17 pass breakups.

When asked about his surge this season, Ward claimed that it all had to do with confidence and feeling good about his ability (via Cleveland.com):

“I don’t know how to pinpoint it, but I feel very confident in my abilities and the scheme this year,” he said. “I’m just very comfortable being out there on that field.”

That might sound simple, but sometimes, it’s the only difference.

Mental health matters, and being in the right headspace can be as important for a professional athlete – if not more – than physical preparation, skill, and practice.

The Browns pride themselves on playing hardnosed defense, and Ward has been an absolute lockdown defender for most of the season.

He will try to keep things up on Monday night, but it won’t be easy.

He will likely hold down a talented, big-bodied wideout like Courtland Sutton, who has emerged as Bo Nix’s favorite target in the passing game.

The Browns will look to spoil the Broncos’ party and make life difficult for them as they try to make the playoffs while keeping their postseason hopes alive.

As things stand now, Kevin Stefanski’s team has a one percent chance of making the playoffs, and those numbers won’t go drastically up if they beat the Broncos on the road.

Even so, stringing wins together would be huge for team morale after such a tough season.

