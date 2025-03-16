Stat Shows How Dominant Myles Garrett Was In 2024

The Cleveland Browns entered last season with the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.

That didn’t do much to help their record in 2024.

Nevertheless, Myles Garrett was still a force to be reckoned with and perhaps the brightest spot for the entire organization.

Garrett’s physicality and strength are remarkable.

That’s why it’s even more impressive to see him lead the league in such an impressive stat.

As shown by The 33rd Team on X, Garrett was tied with San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa as the fastest player to get off the line of scrimmage last season.

They needed just 0.7 seconds to gain position.

Nobody accelerates off the LOS faster than these guys ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/gqXCEnyPsP — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) March 15, 2025

We’re talking about a 6-foot-4, 272-pound physical specimen.

Garrett made all the rounds in the offseason, but not for the best reasons.

He demanded to be traded because he wanted to play for a Super Bowl contender.

Even the most diehard Browns fans had his back at first, but he then went on a media tour that rubbed plenty of people the wrong way.

Then, just days after demanding a sitdown with team owner Jimmy Haslam, which was denied, he wound up signing the most lucrative deal for a non-quarterback in NFL history.

This saga made his reputation take a bit of a hit among the Browns fan base.

Then again, they will most likely forget about all of this once they see him take the gridiron by storm again next season, especially if he continues to be as physically imposing and dominant as he’s been over the past couple of years.

